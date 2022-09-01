Manchester United Sign Brazil Winger Antony From Ajax

Manchester United has completed the transfer of Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax. He has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year.

Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil. He has won two Eredivisie titles, and a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Commenting on the signing, Antony said he is excited to work under Erik ten Hag again and called his Ajax stint as 'fantastic'.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them," Antony said in a statement.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester. My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United,” he added.