Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The 16-year-old Swimming prodigy Anshuman Jhingran completed his third crossing in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai this week on Tuesday. Anshuman successfully swam the 36km stretch from Dharamtar Jetty to the Gateway of India in a time of 8 hours 19 minutes.

Anshuman took the plunge at 1:47 am at the Dharamtar jetty and stopped only after crossing the mark of 36 km stretch of Arabian sea at Gateway of India at 10:06 AM on Tuesday.

Anshuman reportedly encountered choppy sea off the Mumbai coast along with strong winds. The unusually high number of jelly fish added to the challenging swim and he was reportedly stung many times in the last 3 hours of the swim after the sunrise.

Coach stayed awake to keep Jhingran motivated in tough swim

Coach Amit Awale, reportedly stayed awake throughout the night, and thus played an instrumental role in keeping him motivated throughout the course of the swim.

This is the third swim completed by Anshuman as a part of his Mumbai Solo Swim Series 2021 where he targets to complete as many crossings as possible in a span of one month. Before this he swam the 24km stretch from Rewas to Gateway on 25 November 2021 and the 26km stretch from Dharamtar to Mandwa on 28 November 2021.

Coached by Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee coach Gokul Kamath and Coach Amit Awale at the Francis Agnels Sports Complex in Vashi, Anshuman will next attempt to swim the 25km stretch from Belapur jetty in Navi Mumbai to the Gateway of India on 10th Dec 2021.

The Dharamtar jetty to Gateway of India swim was ratified by Hitesh Bhoir, the observer from the Swimming Association of Maharashtra, whose office bearers were present to receive Anshuman at the finishing point.

Anshuman was awarded a trophy by Shri Kishore Shetty, Treasurer, Swimming Association of Maharashtra km the presence of Shri Santosh Patil, VP, Swimming Assn of Mah, and a special token of appreciation from Shri Aditya Agarwal, General Manager, Donear Industries Ltd.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma