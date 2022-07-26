Lovlina Borgohain's Coach Sandhya Gurung Granted Accreditation For Commonwealth Games 2022

Tokyo Olympics Bronze medalist Lovlina breathe a sigh of relief as her coach Sandhya Gurung on Tuesday confirmed that she has finally got her accreditation for the Commonwealth Games 2022. Back on Monday, Lovlina took to Twitter and alleged that she was facing harassment as her coaches were not allowed to enter the premises where the boxer was training.

However, the coach of the 24-year-old Bronze medalist confirmed her accreditation for the CWG 2022.

"I have received the accreditation for Commonwealth Games 2022," Coach Sandhya Gurung was quoted as saying by news agency ANI

"Today with great sorrow I want to confess that I am facing a lot of harassment. The coaches who helped me secure a medal in the Olympics are being removed, again and again, affecting my training and competition preparation. One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji and she is a Dronacharya awardee. Both of my coaches have to plead to be included in the training camp and they are added quite late," Lovlina earlier said in a tweet.

"This has caused me a lot of problems in my training and this causes mental harassment as well. Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurungji is not getting entry into the Commonwealth Village and she is outside. Due to this, my training stopped eight days ahead of the competition. My second coach has also been sent back to India," she added.

On Monday, coach Sandhya revealed that she was not granted permission to enter the Commonwealth Games Village as she does not have an accreditation card.

"Our preparation is going well. Four women bowers are participating in the Commonwealth Games. I think we will win four gold medals," Lovlina told ANI.

"We do not pay attention to all this, our entire focus remains on the coaching of the players that their performance is good and they get trained well. Players want to train with whom they have trained before the event. Since we have come for the Commonwealth, good practice is going on. There is only one problem which is the accreditation card. Because of this, I am not able to go inside. We are trying to get the accreditation card as soon as possible," the coach said.

Back in 2021, Lovlina bagged a Bronze medal in the women's welterweight category (64-69 kg) in Tokyo Olympics 2020. This year at the Commonwealth Games 2022, the 24-year-old boxing player will represent the country in the 70kg category. Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Games are set to kick start from July 28 and will come to an end on August 08.