-
06:31 PM
LIVE India vs Wales Score and Updates
If England beat Spain, then India will need to defeat Wales by at least five goals. The number of goals India need to score will keep on increasing depending on England's victory margin.
-
06:28 PM
LIVE India vs Wales Score and Updates
India and England are on four points each after two matches with the latter ahead on goal difference -- plus five as against the hosts' plus two. India, though, will have the advantage of knowing what to do before their match as they play after England's game against Spain on Thursday. If England lose or draw against Spain, there will be no headache for India as they just need to beat Wales by any margin to top Pool D -- considered the group of death -- and qualify directly for the quarter-finals.
-
06:25 PM
LIVE India vs Wales Score and Updates
An unbeaten India will seek to address their penalty-corner woes to post a big win against bottom-placed debutants Wales in their final pool match and qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup here on Thursday.
More In News
-
Wrestlers' Protest: Not Happy With Govt's Response, Say Wrestlers After Meeting Sports Ministry Officials | UpdatesIndia
-
India
-
India
-
Business
-
World
-
Entertainment
-
Today Deals
LIVE BLOG
LIVE | India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup 2023: India Eye Top Spot In Group D
Vishal Pushkar
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 06:31 PM IST
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 06:31 PM IST
LIVE | India vs Wales Score & Updates, Hockey World Cup 2023: India survived a barrage of attacks in the first half and could not give a finishing touch to their dominance against England, held to a goalless draw in their second league match of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.
India will turn up again seek to post a big win against bottom-placed debutants Wales in their final pool match and qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup here on Thursday.
19 January 2023