Live Score Updates India vs Spain, Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Singh Misses Penalty Stroke, India Continue To Lead 2-0 In 3rd Quarter

-
08:24 PM
Live Score IND vs ESP: India need better finish on striking circle
India strikers have failed to convert the goal inside the circle despite making many moves in the quarter so far. India constantly taking charge on Spain's defence but yet to penetrate them. INDIA 2-0 SPAIN
-
08:14 PM
Live IND vs ESP Updates: India Get Penalty Stroke
India gets a penalty stroke in the early minutes of the quarter for Spain's mistake inside the circle. Harmanpreet Singh takes the strike and now umpires are checking the goal. No goal for India as the Spanish goalkeeper pulls a brilliant save.
-
08:01 PM
Live Score IND vs ESP: India 2-0 Spain After HALF-TIME
Spain failed to breach India's goalpost in the second quarter too as they enjoy 2-0 lead at half-time. Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh scored for India in each quarter respectively.
-
07:58 PM
Live Score IND vs ESP: Thrilling final minutes of the quarter
Back-to-back counter attacks from both teams in search of a goal in the concluding minutes of the quarter. Meanwhile, Akashdeep Singh has been given a green card by the referee.
-
07:55 PM
Live Score IND vs ESP: GOALLLL For INDIA!!!
Hardik finds the back of the net after an electric counter-attack. INDIA 2-0 SPAIN
-
07:53 PM
Live Score IND vs ESP: Penalty Corner for Spain
Spain get the first penalty corner of the match. Brilliant save by Pathak on his right side to deny Spain equaliser. INDIA 1-0 SPAIN
-
07:50 PM
Live Score IND vs ESP: No goal so far in the quarter
Despite multiple moves from both teams the second quarter is yet to a goal. India continue to lead at the back of Amit Rohidas' lone goal. Final five minutes to go in the quarter.
-
07:45 PM
IND vs ESP Live Score Updates: India in search of 2nd goal
Confident Indian players keeping energy high on the turf as they look for second goal in the ongoing 2nd quarter. India 1-0 Spain
-
07:43 PM
IND vs ESP Live Score Updates: Krishan Pathak Comes In For 2nd Quarter
Krishan Pathak replaces India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in the second quarter as India enjoy a 1-0 lead after the first-quarter strike by Amit Rohidas.
-
07:38 PM
IND vs ESP Live Score Updates: GOALLL FOR INDIA!!!
Amit Rohidas converts the deflected ball off Spanish defender to a goal. INDIA lead by 1-0.
-
07:33 PM
IND vs ESP Live Score Updates: Solid defence from Spain
Spanish defenders block the great move by India forward Mandeep Singh. Beautiful block by the Spanish defender denied any chance to India.
-
07:30 PM
IND vs ESP Live Score Updates: India ahead in circle penetration
India have more circle penetrations in the first 10 minutes of the quarter than Spain but still remain goalless.
-
07:26 PM
IND vs ESP Live Score Updates: Spain in search of early goal
In the first five minutes of the game, Spain dominated the ball possession and even tried a shot at the goalpost.
-
07:18 PM
IND vs ESP Live Score Updates: Teams Line-Up For Anthems
Both teams are in the middle for the national anthems in front of the jam-packed crowd.
-
07:11 PM
IND vs ESP Live Score Updates: Huge support for home side!!!
People came out in large numbers to support the home side at the newly built stadium in Rourkela which has a seating capacity of around 20,000.
Its show time!#OdishaForHockey #HockeyWorldCup2023 #HockeyComesHome #HockeyWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ejjNP3H4Zl— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) January 13, 2023
-
07:08 PM
IND vs ESP Live Score Updates: Teams are out in the middle for the final match of the day
India and Spain players warming up on the turf for the nail-biting show.
-
07:05 PM
IND vs ESP Live Score Updates: Just minutes to go before the match
Meanwhile, England thrashed Wales 5-0 in the opening game of Pool D here at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.
#FullTime— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 13, 2023
England defeated Wales in the first match of Pool D.
England 5:0 Wales #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @EnglandHockey @HockeyWales pic.twitter.com/islk5b48VZ
-
07:01 PM
IND vs ESP Live Score Updates: India To Start On High Note
Here is the playing XI of both teams for the match:
IND vs ESP— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 13, 2023
The #MenInBlue will face the #RedSticks in their first pool D match. Here's a look at the lineup!#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @rfe_hockey pic.twitter.com/UUMrIDoZQf
-
06:49 PM
IND vs ESP Live Score Updates: India will eye second title in the tournament
India's best-ever finish in the tournament came in 1975 when they defeated Pakistan in the final to lift the maiden Hockey World Cup title. India will aim for another glory in the home event.
-
06:46 PM
IND vs ESP Live Score Updates: Minutes to go before kick-off
The India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match will commence at 7 PM IST. Check the live streaming details here.
-
06:43 PM
IND vs ESP Live Score Updates: INDIA all set for big day!
India will take on Spain in the much-awaited match of the day.
38 Goals in 2022— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 13, 2023
18 goals in #FIHProLeague season 3
Now leading hosts @TheHockeyIndia at FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023.
Will @13harmanpreet be the @HeroMotoCorp top goal scorer of the tournament?
India begin their #HWC2023 campaign tonight vs Spain at 1900 IST pic.twitter.com/965BvrzvFE
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
Live Score Updates India vs Spain, Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Singh Misses Penalty Stroke, India Continue To Lead 2-0 In 3rd QuarterSports
-
Electronics
LIVE BLOG
Live Score Updates India vs Spain, Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Singh Misses Penalty Stroke, India Continue To Lead 2-0 In 3rd Quarter
Ankit Bisht
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 08:24 PM IST
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 08:24 PM IST
India vs Spain Live Score Updates, Hockey World Cup 2023: India will lock horns against Spain in their opening match of the home Hockey World Cup 2023. This is the second successive time that the World Cup is taking place in Odisha.
Indian team is led by Harmanpreet Singh. In the FIH Pro League 2022, India and Spain played against each other on two occasions and both sides won a game each.
13 January 2023