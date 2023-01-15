LIVE | India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023: Hosts Face Stiff Challenge From England

LIVE | India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023, Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela: Playing in front of a packed crowd, the Indian Men's Hockey Team put up a scintillating show to claim a thrilling 2-0 win in their opening match of the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 here at the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

While it was local lad Amit Rohidas and young midfielder Hardik Singh who got on the scoresheet, it was a rock-solid defence that helped the hosts kickstart their campaign with a stunning win.

The Indian Team's opponents for the second Pool D match, England, are coming off a dominating 5-0 win over Wales. In their previous match-up at the Pool stage of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, both teams produced a nerve-wreaking 4-4 draw.