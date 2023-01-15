-
06:36 PM
LIVE Score, India vs England Hockey WC: Harmanpreet's Era!!!
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and his deputy Rohidas then produced a defensive masterclass -- which impressed head coach Graham Reid. Harmanpreet and Co. would look to dish out another strong defensive show against England, who scored at least one goal each in all the four quarters.
-
06:33 PM
LIVE Score, India vs England Hockey WC: Intensity Is Key!!!
The home team cannot drop the intensity and quality it showed against Spain as England too are on a high after a 5-0 thrashing of Wales in their opening match. Egged on by a packed crowd at the 21,000 capacity Birsa Munda stadium, India showcased superb attacking hockey in the first two quarters and scored through local hero Amit Rohidas from a penalty corner before Hardik Singh doubled the lead with a brilliant solo effort.
-
06:25 PM
LIVE Score, India vs England Hockey WC: Challenge Awaits
India outclassed Spain 2-0 with a near flawless show in their opening Pool D match on Friday at the brand new Birsa Munda stadium but England is an equally tough side, if not more.
-
06:13 PM
Live Score, India vs England Hockey WC: Ultimate Contest Beckons!
One of the most anticipated contests in the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2023 - India vs England is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates and scores.
More In News
-
India
-
World
-
India
-
India
-
Cricket
-
Entertainment
-
Today Deals
LIVE | India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023: Hosts Face Stiff Challenge From England
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 06:36 PM IST
LIVE | India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023, Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela: Playing in front of a packed crowd, the Indian Men's Hockey Team put up a scintillating show to claim a thrilling 2-0 win in their opening match of the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 here at the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.
While it was local lad Amit Rohidas and young midfielder Hardik Singh who got on the scoresheet, it was a rock-solid defence that helped the hosts kickstart their campaign with a stunning win.
The Indian Team's opponents for the second Pool D match, England, are coming off a dominating 5-0 win over Wales. In their previous match-up at the Pool stage of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, both teams produced a nerve-wreaking 4-4 draw.