LIVE | India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023: Line-ups Announced, Ultimate Contest Beckons

07:21 PM
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: SEE SAW BATTLE
This contest has been a see-saw battle at the moment with possessions going from India to New Zealand to India. Couple of missed opportunities as well. 1st Qtr - IND 0-0 NZ (10")
07:06 PM
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates: Line-Ups!
The Men in Blue face New Zealand tonight in a must-win game. Here are the starting lineups.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #HockeyWorldCup2023 @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/WD3Rz3TJcJ— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 22, 2023
06:54 PM
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates
Chief coach Graham Reid, however, said Hardik's absence was not the reason for the poor performance against Wales and therefore will not be felt in the match "We have played the Olympics with 16 players so I would not say that was the reason (for today's poor performance)," the 64-year-old coach had said. He said with Hardik in the lineup, his forwards would have enjoyed better supply.
06:46 PM
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates
Hardik was the fulcrum of the midfield and the best player in the team as India put up a superb defensive display, shutting out the English. Hardik was all over the midfield, acting as the perfect link between the forwards and defenders. His absence was felt in the match against Wales as the forwards did get the right supply of passes as they went on the attack.
06:40 PM
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates
They have to iron out a few of these issues against New Zealand as they meet in the Crossover encounter. But they will have to do that without key midfielder Hardik Singh, who had to withdraw from the tournament because of a hamstring injury he suffered towards the end of the match against England.
06:30 PM
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates
Defensively, the Indians have done well, pulling off 56 blocks in three matches, and only 26 tackles which put them in the lower part of the list. They managed to effect 40 interceptions and had made 829 passes in the three matches.
06:24 PM
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates
The Indians have entered the shooting circle on 76 occasions, but have managed to have only 37 shots at the goal and of which managed to score only six goals. They have earned 16 penalty corners but scored only three goals.
06:18 PM
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates
For years, the defense has been India's Achilles heel but they have managed to make up for that with aggressive, attacking hockey. In this World Cup, the Indians seemed to have forgotten their scoring touch in Bengaluru, where they had their first camp for the World Cup.
06:13 PM
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates
Though the Indian team finished undefeated in Pool D, their performance has not been as good as they would have liked.
06:10 PM
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates
India too have struggled to score goals and have a tally of six goals from three matches. They have also conceded two goals against Wales in two minutes of sustained pressure that saw the Indian defence crumble.
06:06 PM
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates
New Zealand finished third in Pool C after suffering a shock 2-3 defeat against Malaysia. The Black Sticks had also lost 0-4 to the Netherlands, managing to score only five goals and conceding eight -- their lone win coming against Chile.
06:02 PM
LIVE India vs New Zealand Score and Updates
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the crossover match between India and New Zealand here at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Both these sides will be desperate to get a win in order to seal their quarterfinal berth.
LIVE | India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023: Line-ups Announced, Ultimate Contest Beckons
Vishal Pushkar
Sun, 22 Jan 2023 07:21 PM IST
Sun, 22 Jan 2023 07:21 PM IST
LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score, Hockey World Cup 2023, Bhubaneshwar: Having finished second in their group, India take on New Zealand in a must-win Crossover stage match in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup here on Sunday with a place in the quarterfinals on the line.
India had started their campaign with a 2-0 win against Spain, held fifth-ranked England to a draw and managed to prevail 4-2 over minnows Wales to finish unbeaten in Pool D, tied on seven points with England but with an inferior goal difference.
