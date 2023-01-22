LIVE | India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023: Line-ups Announced, Ultimate Contest Beckons

LIVE | India vs New Zealand Score, Hockey World Cup 2023, Bhubaneshwar: Having finished second in their group, India take on New Zealand in a must-win Crossover stage match in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup here on Sunday with a place in the quarterfinals on the line.





India had started their campaign with a 2-0 win against Spain, held fifth-ranked England to a draw and managed to prevail 4-2 over minnows Wales to finish unbeaten in Pool D, tied on seven points with England but with an inferior goal difference.