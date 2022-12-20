Lionel Messi's World Cup Win Post Becomes Most Liked On Instagram

Argentina star Lionel Messi's on-field dream run might have ended on Sunday with the FIFA World Cup glory but his off-field charisma is skyrocketing since the final against France at Lusail Stadium.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after the extra time ended on a 3-3 draw. Messi was the showman for Albiceleste as he scored two goals in the summit clash and also netted the ball in the penalty shootout which led them to their third title after a gap of 36 years.

After the World Cup win, Messi shared a post on Instagram with the caption, "CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!" The post has received an overwhelming response on the photo-video sharing platform and became the most liked post on Instagram.

The Golden Ball award winner's post garnered over 59 million likes on Instagram, beating the previous record of a photo of an egg that was posted in January 2019. The picture of a brown egg accumulated over 56 million likes to date posted from the handle world_record_egg. The account has only one post which it shared on January 4, 2019.

Messi further wrote in his post, "I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven’t fallen, I can’t believe it…Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines… We did it!!!”



The seven-time Ballon D'or winner scored seven goals in the World Cup 2022 and also made three assists on the road to glory in Qatar. He became the first player to win the second Golden Ball accolade in the history of the showpiece event.