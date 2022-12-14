Lionel Messi's Priceless Reaction After Receiving Player of The Match Award From Sergio Aguero | Watch

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's captain Lionel Messi in action during the match against Croatia in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Lusail Stadium, in Qatar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Lionel Messi was the star of Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the semifinal on Wednesday. The Argentine forward produced his masterclass on the occasion which needed it the most as he netted the opening goal on penalty and later assist his teammate for his side's third goal.

The 35-year-old forward converted the penalty in the first-half to give his side an edge over the 2018 runners-up and later assisted his teammate for the third goal.

Messi's effort awarded him the Player of the Match title in the first World Cup semifinal in Qatar. Former Argentina player Sergio Aguero gave Messi the trophy and also exchanged few words on the match. Messi was amazed to see his former teammate and friend and his reaction was priceless.

ردة فعل الأسطورة ميسي بعد مشاهدته لـ أغويرو 😂😂💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/dm9vWiOYWT — Golden Messi (@GoldMessi10) December 14, 2022

Messi showcased his unmatched dribbling skills inside the box to pave way for Julian Alvarez's second goal in the match. Earlier, Alvarez got the better of Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic in a one-on-one situation and handed Argentina their second goal of the semifinal.

Argentina reached the eighth final in the history of the FIFA World Cup. They lifted the title in 1978 and 1986, the last time under legend Diego Maradona's leadership.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will play his second World Cup final after failing to lift the title in 2014 against Germany.

In his last World Cup, Messi is having a dream run so far as he netted five goals in the tournament matching French striker Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina will face the winner of the France vs Morocco semifinal which will be played on Thursday, December 15.