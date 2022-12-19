Lionel Messi's Dancing Celebration With World Cup Trophy In Dressing Room | Watch

Argentina's skipper Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal during the match against France in the Finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Lusail Stadium on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Argentina's Lionel Messi had the moment of his life after his side defeated defending champions 4-2 on penalties in the incredible FIFA World Cup Final at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Messi was the star for Argentina in the tournament including the final where he scored two goals and also converted the penalty kick after the game ended 3-3 in extra time.

In his final World Cup, Messi gave his all to live to his dream of lifting the most honoured trophy of the game. The 35-year-old was seen celebrating with his teammates in the dressing room after the presentation ceremony of the summit clash.

It was a double glory for Messi as he also won the Golden Ball award which is

which is awarded to the best player of the tournament. He scored seven goals in the tournament while he assisted three goals.

The seven-time Ballon D'or winner confirmed that he is not hanging up his boots and will continue to play for Argentina.

"No, I'm not going to retiring from the Argentina national team. I want to continue playing as a champion," he told TyC Sports.

Messi, playing his final FIFA World Cup this year, was in top form throughout the entire tournament. Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all.

Argentina won its third World Cup, and its first since 1986.