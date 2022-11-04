Lionel Messi Unveiled As BYJU's Global Brand Ambassador For Social Initiative

Football star and global sports icon Lionel Messi was on Friday announced by BYJU'S -- the world's leading education technology company -- as the first global brand ambassador of its social impact arm, 'Education For All'.

Messi, the Paris Saint-Germain player in French Ligue 1 and captain of the Argentinian team, will promote the cause of equitable education during his association with BYJU'S.

"The association with one of the world's most popular sportspersons is in sync with the expanding global footprint of BYJU'S and its commitment to make education accessible, equitable, and affordable for all," said a statement from the education technology company.

Earlier this year, BYJU'S made history by becoming the official sponsors of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Football has roughly 3.5 billion fans worldwide, and Messi has a social media following of nearly 450 million.

The long-term engagement, which begins as Messi embarks on his final campaign to win the World Cup as captain of Argentina, will see him feature in campaigns promoting BYJU'S 'Education For All'.

"BYJU'S sees Lionel Messi as 'The Greatest Learner of All Time' whose passion for continuous learning has redefined the meaning of what is possible in football. Widely acknowledged as the world's best passer, the best dribbler, and the best free-kick taker, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner attributes his success to his commitment to learn more every day. BYJU'S believes Messi will be an ideal mentor for hundreds of millions of young people around the world through his unwavering work ethic, study of the game, and love for learning," said the statement.

Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of BYJU'S, said, "We are honoured and excited to collaborate with Lionel Messi as our global ambassador. He is a once-in-a-generation talent whose pursuit of excellence, all-in mentality, humility, and reliability resonate deeply with BYJU'S brand values. He rose from the grassroots to become one of the most successful sportspersons ever.

"That is the kind of opportunity that BYJU'S Education For All wants to create for the nearly 5.5 million children it currently empowers. No one represents the power of enhancing human potential more than Lionel Messi. It is not really surprising that the greatest player of all time is also the greatest learner of all time. I am sure this partnership will inspire millions of people around the world to dream bigger and learn better. As football fans know, with Messi on your side anything is possible," he added.

Lionel Messi too expressed confidence that his partnership with BYJU'S Education For All will inspire young learners across the world.



"I chose to partner with BYJU'S because their mission to make everyone fall in love with learning perfectly aligns with my values. High-quality education changes lives, and BYJU'S has transformed the career paths of millions of students worldwide. I hope to inspire young learners to reach and remain at the top," said Messi.

Messi also runs his own charitable organisation, the Leo Messi Foundation, which was born in 2007 with the idea that children should all have the same opportunities to realise their dreams.