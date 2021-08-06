As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled, the statement further said.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In what comes as the biggest development in the football world, Argentina Captain and one of the greatest players of all time, Lionel Messi will no longer stay at his football club FC Barcelona, leaving his and Barca's fans in utter shock. According to FC Barcelona, the reason behind Messi's exit is the financial and structural obstacles.

As per the statement issued by the club, despite Barcelona and Lionel Messi reaching an agreement and the clear intention of both the parties to sign a new deal yesterday, the deal could not take place because of Spanish LaLiga regulations on player registration.

As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled, the statement further said.

"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life," it said as per fcbarcelona.com.

Earlier it was reported Messi was all set to sign a new five-year contract with Spanish club Barcelona. Along with signing a new deal, Messi would also be taking a 50 per cent wage cut, Goal.com had reported. The report had said Messi agreed to take a cut on his yearly earnings in order to re-sign for Barcelona, and the club would make a formal announcement in the coming weeks.

Messi has spent his entire career with Barcelona after signing on with the club in 2004. His contract expired in June this year, but he is was set to sign a new deal with the Catalan side. The striker earned EUR550 million (PS468m/$650m) over the course of his last five-year contract at Camp Nou, which equates to around EUR75m (PS64m/$89m) per season.

