Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona? Here's what 'GOAT' told the Spanish club

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after Barcelona's humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Football Legend Leonel Messi has told the Spanish club he wishes to leave after nearly two decades of service.

Messi's lawyers have sent a burofax -- a method of business communication popular in Spain -- to Barcelona, saying that the 33-year-old Argentine wished to leave. The club has subsequently sent Messi a burofax, stating they wanted him to stay and finish his career at Barca, Reuters reported, quoting a source.

The burofax Messi’s lawyers have sent to Barcelona referred to a clause in the last contract the football legend signed with the club in 2017 which allowed him to leave for free. The clause, however, expired on June 10 this year. The only way Messi now can leave Barcelona without the club’s consent is if another club pays his release clause of 700 million euros, the report explained.

Messi has spent his entire professional career in Barcelona and presently captains the side. He joined the club at the age of 13 and made his competitive debut for the side in 2004. Over the years, he has won a club record 33 trophies, including ten La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles

On Monday, Spanish media had reported that Barcelona's new coach Ronald Koeman had told Messi’s close friend and strike partner, Luis Suarez, that he does not wish the Uruguayan to stay at the club. The Catalan side is in deep turmoil since its humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Messi's request to leave the club has come amid the rumours that he wishes to join English football club Manchester City. Over the past 12 months, the Argentine has grown increasingly unhappy with how the club is being run under president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja