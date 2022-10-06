Lionel Messi Says FIFA World Cup In Qatar 'Will Surely Be The Last Of My Career'

LIONEL Messi, the Argentine superstar, has made a significant decision about his future in national colours as he announced that this year's FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be his final quadrennial event of his highly illustrious career.

The announcement came amid speculation about a reunion with old club Barcelona, a decision that is expected to be made after the marquee event in Qatar later this year.

Regarded as one of the GOAT of the game, Messi will have one last chance to win the elusive title. The legendary striker will be seeking to add the World Cup trophy to his portfolio which has been long-awaited. The Argentine star has scored six goals in 19 matches at the World Cup, spanning four editions (2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018).

Messi came the closest to holding the World Cup trophy eight years ago, when Argentina reached the 2014 FIFA World Cup final after a gap of 24 years. Mario Götze's winning goal in the extra period, however, prevented him and Argentina from winning the victory. The eventual World Cup champions France defeated Argentina in the round of 16 of the 2018 tournament.

"I am counting down the days to the World Cup. There is a bit of anxiety and nerves at the same time. Wanting it to be now and the nerves that we are already there, what is going to happen. It's the last one, how is it going to go? We do not see the time that comes and on the other there is the shit of wanting us to do well," Messi told journalist Sebastián Vignolo.

Messi added, "I don't know if we are the great candidates, but Argentina itself is always a candidate because of history, because of what it means. More now, at the moment we arrived. But we are not the top favorites, it seems to me. There are other teams that are above us today, but we are very close. " When asked by the reporter further if this World Cup would be his last, Messi replied, "Yes, surely yes."