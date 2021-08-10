The PSG is funded by Qatari sovereign fund since a decade, meaning the club finds itself in those rarest of the clubs that could sign the Argentinian soccer star.

Paris/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract. The six-time Ballond’Or winner has made this major career decision after leaving Barcelona last week. The Argentinian Football star will join the French club with a deal of £35m (or 3.051 Billion INR) per year after tax, plus bonuses as per the performance, Associated Press reported.

PSG and Messi can also extend their contract for a third year as per the reported terms of contract between the two. Last week, the 34-year-old footballer had left the Catalan Football club Barcelona – the club he had joined as a 13-year-old – after his contract had expired and couldn't be renewed because of Spanish League's financial regulation.

Messi had reportedly agreed to have a pay cut but Barcelona’s failure to comply with the Spanish League’s financial regulations led the Argentinian to finally take the exit route. The PSG is funded by Qatari sovereign fund since a decade, meaning the club finds itself in those rarest of the clubs that could sign the Argentinian soccer star.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma