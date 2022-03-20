Birmingham/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: World Championship bronze medalist Lakshya Sen faced an upset at All England Badminton Open on Sunday as he faced 10-21 15-21 loss in the historic final against Viktor Axelsen. Sen is the fifth Indian to reach All-England Badminton Championships final and was aiming to clinch the title 21 years after an Indian had last took its hold.

It took the reigning Olympic champion just 53 minutes to defeat the unseeded Indian by 21-10, 21-15 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

The top-seed was the man on mission from the get-go as he took the 6-0 lead in the first game and then raced towards a nine points lead at the mid-game interval.

After the resumption, the Danish shuttler continued the demolition of the World number 11 Indian as he grabbed the first game without breaking any sweat.

The second game started on a pacy note as the shuttle kept changing on the racquet of both the players but it was again the athlete from Denmark who came out at the top in the mid-game break and this time with the lead of four points.

The change of sides didn't do any favour for Sen as he continued to struggle against the smashes of the former All England champion. Axelsen who was playing in his fourth consecutive All-England final showed no respite to young shuttler as he continued his charge and demolished any resistance showed by Sen.

The Dane shuttler eventually called the match by winning the second game 21-15.

Earlier, Lakshya Sen had defeated the defending All England Badminton Champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-13 12-21 21-19 to enter the finals of the championship.

The last time an Indian reached the final of All England was Saina Nehwal in 2015 where she ended up as runners-up and the last time an Indian who won All England Badminton Championships 2022 was Pullela Gopichand in 2001. Only two Indians have won this tournament before Prakash Padukone in 1980 and Pullela Gopichand in 2001. Lakshya Sen was just one win away from being the third Indian. Lakshya also becomes the fifth Indian to enter the All England final.

The Almora lad was enjoying a decent run of form as he bagged a bronze medal in World Championship, secured his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then claimed a runners-up finish at the German Open.

With ANI inputs

