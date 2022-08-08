Lakshya Sen Beats Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong To Win Maiden CWG Gold In Men's Singles Badminton

Lakshya Sen on Monday won a Gold Medal after defeating Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia in Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham. The 20-year-old Indian shuttler came from behind to defeat the Malaysian 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 and clinch his maiden gold medal in men's singles badminton in the CWG.

Lakshya lost the first game narrowly but made a brilliant comeback in the second game before winning it convincingly. In the deciding game, Sen, who won the bronze medal at the 2021 World Championships and was runner-up at the 2022 All England Open, gave it all to clinch the match.

Sen won the close decider, in which the players went neck-and-neck, 21-16 to win his maiden men;s singles final in the Commonwealth Games. Now, India has 20 Gold medals to its tally at Commonwealth Games 2022.

Sen and his Malaysian opponent started the opening game on a mostly even note. Sen gained a slight advantage with a 5-4 lead. But Tze Yong was not the one to give up and not only did he score points, but he also made Sen toil hard for his own points. Sen kept fighting and eventually made things 19-19. But Tze Yong secured the first game after outclassing the Indian by 19-21.



The next game also started off as a see-saw contest, with Tze Yong having a lead. Sen continued fighting hard for his points and made things 6-6. Lakshya's perseverance eventually took him to a 11-9 lead halfway into the game, which eventually widened to 18-9. Sen won the second game by 21-9 to set up an exciting decider.



The decider game also started on an exciting note, with both players toiling hard for points. Sen was better this time. Halfway through the game, he had an 11-7 lead, which widened to 15-11. Sen eventually swung his racket to a win by 21-16 in the third game, which helped him seal the match and clinch the gold.

Earlier today, shuttler PV Sindhu also clinched gold in women's singles after defeating Canada's Michelle Li. This was Sindhu's first women's singles CWG gold medal of her career.

Sindhu was a dominant figure in the match, though her opponent competed well. The Indian won the match in straight two games by 21-15, 21-13.