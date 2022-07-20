'Kyu Pade Ho Chakkar...': PM Modi Gives Success Mantra To Indian Contingent Of CWG 2022



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the Indian contingent of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 and asked them to follow the mantra of "Kyu Pade Ho Chakkar Me Koi Nahi Hai Takkar Me" in the tournament.

Interacting with the athletes virtually, the Prime Minister wished them luck for the multi-sport event and hoped for their success.

"Today's time is in a way the most important period in the history of Indian sports. Today, the spirit of players like you is also high, the training is also getting better and the atmosphere in the country towards sports is also tremendous. You are all climbing new peaks, making new summits," he said.

Meanwhile, as many as 215 athletes will represent India in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

"Many athletes present today have already represented India in other international sporting events. But the athletes who are going for their maiden adventure, I wish them the best. The 65 athletes who are going to be participating in the Common Wealth Games for the first time, I am sure will make a lasting mark in the world of sports," PM Modi added.

He also talked about the 44th Chess Olympiad which is to start on July 28 and to be hosted by India, noting that these games will give an opportunity to Indian athletes to shine before the world.

"Today, as a lot of you may know is the beginning of the Chess Olympiad as well. The next 10 days we will see many Indian athletes shining," he said.

Commonwealth Games will be taking place from July 28, 2022 to August 8, 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.