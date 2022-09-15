King Of Grass Court Roger Federer Calls It A Day: A Look Back At Tennis Legend's Glorious Career

After ruling the courts across globe and earning the badge of legend of the sport, Roger Federer has announced his retirement from tennis which has 'treated him more generously than he ever would have dreamt'. With Federer hanging up his boots, it is the end of glorious and memorable era. He became one of the modern day greats despite playing along with his fierce competitors Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

These three have dominated tennis for a very long time and both Nadal and Djokovic are also at the closing stages of their career. Federer has shown great resilience and elasticity on the court for years and it became his strength against his rivals. His reach to the ball is unmatchable and adding to it his serves and volleys make it a deadly combination.

He became the first men's tennis player to clinch 20 Grand Slam titles, a feat that very few has achieved so far. The 2003 Wimbledon Open was his fist of many Grand Slam victories he attained in his illustrious career.

The Swiss legend held World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings for 310 weeks, second-most since 1973 behind only Serbia's Djokovic. However, Federer held top spot for a record 237 consecutive weeks from February 2, 2004 until August 18, 2008.

At Roland Garros in 2009, Federer completed the Career Grand Slam and at Wimbledon one month later, he broke Pete Sampras’ all-time men's singles record by lifting his 15th major trophy. He went on to claim 20 Grand Slam trophies, which now only trails Nadal (22) and Djokovic (21). The Swiss earned six Australian Open triumphs, the 2009 Roland Garros title, eight Wimbledon trophies and five consecutive US Open victories (2004-08).

Federer earned 1,251 tour-level wins during his illustrious career, the second-most victories on record behind only Jimmy Connors’ 1,274. The Swiss also claimed 103 tour-level trophies, only trailing Connors’ 109. The Basel native claimed a record six titles, 59 wins and 18 qualifications at the ATP Finals. He also excelled at the ATP Masters 1000 events, where he won 28 titles.

The Swiss climbed to the top of the sport for the first time aged 22, reaching World No. 1 on February 2, 2004. From there, he enjoyed a peerless reign. From 2004-06, he tallied an astonishing 247-15 record, a winning percentage of more than 94 per cent. During that stretch, he lifted 34 tour-level trophies. From 2003-05, Federer won 24 straight matches against Top 10 opponents.

In recent years, Federer showed great resilience and determination. After undergoing knee surgery in 2016, he returned in 2017 to play some of the best tennis of his career. As the 17th seed at the 2017 Australian Open, he won his 18th Grand Slam title and his first since Wimbledon in 2012. Later that year, he also triumphed at The Championships for the record eighth time.

Federer became the oldest World No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings on February 19, 2018 at age 36.