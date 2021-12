Huelva (Spain) | Jagran Sports Desk: Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday became the first Indian male shuttler to clinch Badminton World Championship silver. In the stunning men's singles final of BWF World Championship that saw some of the best rallies between the World Championship finalists of this year, Srikanth lost to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 15-21, 20-22.

(This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma