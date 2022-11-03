Karim Benzema Opens Up On New Celebration Move, Love For Dubai Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2022

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, France striker Karim Benzema has opened up on his new iconic celebration and its connection with the Emirati city of Dubai.

Benzema has had enough accolades to support what his illustrious career is made of. In his nearly two-decade-long professional career, he won four Ligue Un titles between 2004 and 2009 at Lyon and five Champions Leagues trophies at Real Madrid alongside the trophy cabinets packed with La Ligas and Copa del Reys.

“The inspiration came from the famous 'Ayala''', goal.com quoted Karim as saying.

“A traditional cultural dance performed by Emiratis as part of special celebrations. To celebrate my involvement with the Where the World Celebrates campaign, the Benzayala is a combination of my surname and this traditional dance, with my own twist to it," he added.

Football’s greatest player presents a celebration like no other, in a city like no other. Join the Real Madrid star and France forward as he dances the #Benzayala through Dubai, where the world celebrates this season. @Benzema #WhereTheWorldCelebrates #VisitDubai pic.twitter.com/4pwp5jl7CQ — Visit Dubai (@visitdubai) November 3, 2022

When asked about how he shares such a strong connection with Dubai, the Real Madrid striker responded: "I love the buzz and energy of Dubai. It’s a truly global city where people from all over the world contribute to a positive vibe. There’s nowhere like it.”

“Every time I visit, there is something new to discover - Dubai doesn’t stop innovating and delivering new experiences for its residents and visitors. It doesn’t matter what your interests are - there’s something awesome for you here. I love it here, and my kids love it too," he added.

The Ballon d’Or 2022 winner, the first Frenchman to win the Ballon d'Or since Zinedine Zidane, is excited for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 which will be staged in Qatar, for the first time in the Middle East.

“This is a huge milestone in the history of football, so it’s really exciting to be part of the action. The Middle East region has very enthusiastic football fans, I can feel it every time I visit. I think the location is strategic to have fans from all over the world joining in the event,” Karim said.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will commence on November 20 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador. The competition will see participation of 32 teams who will compete for the one coveted title. Seven stadiums will host a total of 64 matches with the final set to be played on December 18.