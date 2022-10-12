Discus Thrower Kamalpreet Kaur Banned For Three Years For Use Of Steroid

Athletics Integrity Unity has handed a three-year ban to Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur for the use of a prohibited substance (Stanozolol). The ban will be in effect from March 29, 2022.

“On 28 March 2022, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland reported an Adverse Analytical Finding in the Sample for the presence of Stanozolol metabolites,” AIU in the statement said.

Kamalpreet was handed a provisional suspension in May this year after testing positive for the steroid, which was found in her sample that AIU collected at Patiala on March 7.

Earlier, Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, was handed a four-year suspension for failing a dope test last year.

Kamalpreet gained popularity after her sixth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics and became the only Indian woman to break the 65 metres barrier. She was part of the national camp conducted by the Athletics Federation of India and also was included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.