Kalyan Chaubey Defeats Bhaichung Bhutia To Become New AIFF President

Former India goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey has been elected as the new president of the All India Football Federation by defeating his opponent and former Blue Tigers captain Bhaichung Bhutia by 33-1. This is the first-time in federation's 85-year history that a former player will be at the helm of affairs.

Former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal gaolkeeper Chaubey attracted 33 votes while his nearest competitor Bhutia only got a single vote in the 34-member voters' list made up of state association representatives. Former striker Bhutia failed to get his home association's representative as proposer or seconder for filing his nomination papers.

Chaubey once contested parliamentary election from Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal but failed to win. He was picked for the senior Indian teams on few occasions but failed to take the field for Blue Tigers. However, he represented India in age-group international tournaments.



In fact, Bhutia and Chaubey were one-time teammates at East Bengal. Karnataka Football Association president N A Haris, a sitting Congress MLA, won the election for the lone post of vice president, beating Manvendra Singh of Rajasthan FA.

Arunachal Pradesh's Kipa Ajay beat Gopalakrishna Kosaraju of Andhra Pradesh for the treasurer's post. Kosaraju and Manvendra proposed and seconded Bhutia.

All the 14 candidates who had filed nominations for as many executive committee members' posts were elected unopposed.