Jasprit Bumrah recently tied the knot with his girlfriend Sanjana Ganesan in Goa. He has been sharing quite a few pictures from his wedding ceremonies. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah who tied the knot with Sanjana Ganesan a few days ago, got brutally trolled. Yes, the bowler came under the radar of netizens for one of his old tweets where he was asking fans to #SayNoToCrackers. This post from Diwali surfaced online after Bumrah shared the latest pictures of his wedding which feature firecrackers.

What happened next? Well, Twitter did what it's best at. Trolling. One user shared the screenshots of his old tweets and wrote, "On Diwali, Jasprit Bumrah said #SayNoToCrackers in his post. But now shamelessly.."

On Diwali, Jasprit Bumrah said #SayNoToCrackers in his post. But now shamelessly.. pic.twitter.com/Jp0pzecCpy — G O A T 💥💣 (@GoatHesson) March 19, 2021

As soon the tweet's photos were shared, people from all over started reacting and commenting on it. A user wrote, "Hypocrisy", while another one said, "but he said on diwali. not on his marriage" with a wink emoji.

Take a look at the reactions of Twitter users here:





Say no to crackers pic.twitter.com/pnYTfr9Xaq — Exsecular (@ExSecular) March 19, 2021

Happy married life @Jaspritbumrah93 https://t.co/dA6ipopSqf — HaRsh_Paliwal_ (@HarshPaliwal04) March 19, 2021

Say yes to crackers except Diwali. pic.twitter.com/Ehk4yJrOiT — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 19, 2021

Diwali came early this year pic.twitter.com/RD516YOdQh — 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥 🇮🇳 (@rahulmsd_91) March 19, 2021

say no to crackers but only during diwali?

looks like only diwali crackers cause pollution and not the ones used in celebrity weddings



ye log toh bade heavy driver hain bhai! pic.twitter.com/jkBZjqHWQn — Hoenest (@thatcarefreekid) March 19, 2021

Say No to Crackers on Diwali & khud ki shaadi me Say Yes to crackers. Ab pollution kidhar gaya? Kitne paiso me bika tha @Jaspritbumrah93? Khatna karwa lena. Doob mar chullu me



Bahut bada anti-Hindu nikla bhai tu to? Guys spread this till he doesn't repent. #Hypocrisy #hypocrites pic.twitter.com/HyZtKqPFE5 — Mayank Jindal (TC) (@MJ_007Club) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Jasprit Bumrah recently tied the knot with his girlfriend Sanjana Ganesan. He informed his fans about his wedding by taking to his official social media handle. On March 15, the cricketer shared a few pictures of himself and his wife from the wedding ceremony and wrote: "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course." Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana.





Aren't the duo looking oh-so-cute together?

Meanwhile, talking about Jasprit's wife Sanjana Ganesan, she is a sports anchor who has worked with Star Sports for IPL. The TV host has also previously worked with the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Apart from this, Sanjana has even been a part of quite a few beauty pageants including, ‘2012 Femina Style Diva’, 'Femina Miss India Pune' and more.

