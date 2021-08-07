Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj, who is a JCO in the Indian Army, on Saturday scripted history to win a Gold medal for India in Javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics. He has now become the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra to bag a Gold in an individual category at the Olympic Games.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: "It feels unbelievable," said an elated Neeraj Chopra as he won a historic Gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, ending the country's 121-year medal drought at field and track events in the Games.

"It feels unbelievable. It is the first time India has won a gold in athletics, so I feel very good. We have just one gold here in other sports," said Neeraj. "This is our first Olympic medal for a very long time, and in athletics it is the first time we have gold, so it's a proud moment for me and my country".

When asked how he felt while competing for Gold medal with German legend Johannes Vetter, the 23-year-old Neeraj said that he was confident of bettering him in the final. "(But) I didn't know it would be gold but I am very happy," he said.

Vetter, who had thrown the spear to 90m plus distances seven times between April and June, was eliminated after the first three throws as he was placed ninth with a best effort of 82.52m.

Meanwhile, Neeraj, who is a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the Indian Army, on Saturday scripted history to win a Gold medal for India in Javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He has now become the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra to bag a Gold in an individual category at the Olympic Games.

In his six attempts, Neeraj, who hails from Haryana's Panipat, began his game by sending the spear to a distance of 87.03m. He bettered it to 87.58m in his second attempt. His third throw was a poor 76.76m while he had fouled his fourth and fifth attempts. In his final attempt, he threw the javelin at a distance of 84.24m.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma