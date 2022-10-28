ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad Hosts FC Goa As Both Sides Look To Continue Unbeaten Streak

Indian Super League (ISL) defending champions Hyderabad FC will be hosting FC Goa on Saturday, October 29 at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad in Matchweek 4.

Both sides are yet to taste defeat so far this season. FC Goa have only played two games so far, but have got a 100% win record. They beat East Bengal FC 2-1 in their first match thanks to a goal from Edu Bendia four minutes into second-half stoppage time.

They followed this up with a 2-0 win against Chennaiyin FC, in a tightly contested game. They had to wait till the second minute of second-half stoppage time to get the second goal in this tie. New signing, Noah Sadaoui, finally got off the mark for the season with the late strike.

Ahead of Saturday's game, FC Goa head coach Carlos Peña said that he was happy with the start to the season, but there are a few things his team could still improve on.

“I’m very, very happy with the six points we have right now. It is always very difficult to win – to get victories, but of course, we have many things to improve. We are starting the new season with a new coach and many new players. We are building our own idea, and of course we need to improve on some things – not a lot, but always winning is easier because the mindset of the players – of everyone – is better this way,” he said.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have continued their good form from last season. They’ve notched up seven points from three games. In their last encounter against Bengaluru FC, they had to wait till the 83rd minute to win 1-0 in a cagey game. Last season’s ISL Golden Boot winner, Bartholomew Ogbeche, scored the only goal of the game.

Despite his team’s excellent start, Hyderabad FC head coach, Manolo Marquez, suggested in his pre-match press conference that he isn’t getting carried away.

“I think this is another game. We are still in the beginning of the competition. We started the competition very well, not only in terms of points. I think the team is playing more or less okay. The continuity of the players is very important. I think last season I said that my press conference would be very similar because the opponents are very strong, and you can win, draw, or lose with every team. But we know at the same time that we’re a very difficult team to beat,” he said.

The clubs have faced one another six times in the ISL. FC Goa have a superior record with three wins, a loss, and two draws. Their encounters from last season ended in a 1-1 draw, and a 3-2 win for Hyderabad FC.