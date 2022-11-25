Qatar vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch QAT vs SEN Match Live On TV And Online In India

In the second match of the day, hosts Qatar will take on Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium in Group A of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The gulf nation will look to please the home crowd with their first win in the tournament in the inaugural season while Senegal will aim to bolster their chances of reaching the knockout stages. Both Qatar and Senegal lost their opening matches in the tournament.

Qatar lost to Ecuador 2-0 in the opening match of the tournament on Sunday while Senegal were defeated by Netherlands 2-0.

It will be interesting to see who will come out triumphant between the clash of current Asian and African champions.



In the first match of the day, Iran got the better of Wales 2-0 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.



Teams:

Qatar: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ismail Mohamad, Hassan Al-Haydos (captain), Akram Afif, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed, Assim Madibo, Boualem Khoukhi, Almoez Ali.

Senegal: Eduoard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Nampalys Mendy, Famara Diedhiou, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia.



Let's take a look at where you can watch Qatar vs Senegal match FIFA World Cup 2022:



Where Is Qatar vs Senegal match?

Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at Al Thumama Stadium.

When Will Qatar vs Senegal Match Be Played?

Qatar vs Senegal match will kick off at 06:30 PM IST on Friday, November 25.

When Can Indian Fans Watch Qatar vs Senegal Match?

Qatar vs Senegal match will be live broadcast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India. Apart from this, the match will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.