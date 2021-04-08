Indian cricket lovers are losing it with every passing day thinking that whether the government will cancel IPL. Many even churned out funny memes and reactions for the same. Take a look

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: COVID-19 cases are on a rise in the country and the numbers have reached 12.8 million now. Amidst the second wave of this deadly virus, people, in general, are worried about the consequences but there's a special type of nervousness going on with a chunk of cricket fans. Yes, it's true! Indian cricket lovers are losing it with every passing day thinking that whether the government will cancel IPL.

Considering the lockdowns and night curfews being imposed in different states across India because of the spike in coronavirus cases, there were speculations by fans that IPL may get cancelled. Since the COVID situations seem a bit tense, therefore, fans took to their Twitter handles to churn out reactions and memes on the same. One user wrote, 'IPL cancer mat karna (Don't cancel the IPL)', while another one wrote, 'IPL cancel na ho jaye (Hope IPL doesn't get cancelled)'.

Take a look at the memes and reactions of Twitter users here:

Manifesting this:



🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯

🕯🕯 🕯🕯

🕯🕯 IPL Cancel na ho 🕯🕯

🕯🕯 🕯🕯

🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯 — 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐭𝐭 (@why_so_logical) April 6, 2021

@imtiredffs ' commentary got me through last year. Pls IPL na cancel ho. pic.twitter.com/V166NktaA4 — Paridhi Lohani (@paridhi_lohani) April 6, 2021

Jo lockdown karna hai karo, bas IPL cancel naa ho. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) April 4, 2021

Well, all we can say is we feel you.

Indian Premier League which is about to begin from April 9 and amidst that a few cricketers have been tested COVID-19 positive. Another reason for people to get nervous about IPL is that one of its grounds is in Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium where most matches happen. And currently, Maharashtra is one state which is brutally affected by COVID cases.

IPL as usual will have 8 teams that will have their 56 total matches in 6 cities between April and May. There won't be any home advantage for the teams this time and they will not be playing at their home stadiums.

IPL will end on May 30 and the final match is expected to take place in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium which is also the world's largest cricket stadium.

So guys, talking about the above memes and reactions by criket fans, are you nervous about the matches getting cancelled too? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal