New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kris Srikkanth, the former India captain and selection committee chief, has slammed Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s “ridiculous” calls for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL and asked what “spark” did he see in players like Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav. Srikkanth was referring to Dhoni’s remark that the youngsters in the Chennai squad did not show the spark needed to challenge the seniors and break into the playing XI.

Speaking to Star Sports Tamil, a visibly distraught Srikkanth said "I will never accept what Dhoni is saying about this process.This process he keeps talking about is meaningless. You keep talking about process, process... but the process of selection itself is wrong. He says (N) Jagadeesan (uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman) doesn’t have spark, but does ‘scooter’ Jadhav have that spark? This is ridiculous. I will not accept this answer today. All this talk of process, and Chennai’s tournament itself is over."

Notably, Monday's defeat has placed the team on the bottom of the points table and in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in their history.

Srikkanth, who was the team mentor and brand ambassador of CSK in the inaugural edition, also singled out the case of N Jagadeesan as an example of someone who had not been given a fair chance in the team; Jagadeesan has played just one game all season, scoring 33 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Dhoni now says that since the pressure is off, he’ll give the youngsters a chance. Come on, yaar. I don’t understand this rubbish about the process at all.

During the post-match event on Monday, MS Dhoni said the team was banking on experienced players because he did not see the spark in youngsters.

"Insecurity is something you don't want to prevail in the dressing room. Fair enough, this season we weren't really there. Also, there were few chances for the youngsters. Maybe we didn't see the kind of spark that they could've given us to say okay you know push the experienced guys and make space for them. But what this result has done is to give those youngsters whatever is left in our league stages, he said.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha