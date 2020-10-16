IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik steps down as KKR captain to make way for Eoin Morgan
Publish Date: Fri, 16 Oct 2020 02:12 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik on Friday said that he has informed the team management that he has decided step down as captain to focus more on his batting skills. He said that English player Eoin Morgan would be his replacement.
Posted By: Shashikant Sharma