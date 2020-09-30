Even the dating website Tinder India also asked if Rahul Tewatia is single.

New Delhi| Jagran Sports Desk: The Rajasthan Royals Batsman Rahul Tewatia's relationship status is the much-discussed topic on social media platform these days. The 27-year-old cricketer on Sunday led his side to a surprising win after smashing five sixes in an over in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League.

Even the dating website Tinder India also asked if Rahul Tewatia is single. Taking to Twitter, Tinder India said "Is Rahul Tewatia single? Asking for a friend." However, the Rajasthan Royals Team replied to them and said: "Why don’t you ask him yourself?" To which Tinder India said, " 'Nation wants to know' to Tewatia in response.

Is Rahul Tewatia single? Asking for a friend. — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 27, 2020

@rahultewatia02 why don’t you ask him yourself? — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 27, 2020

@rahultewatia02 the nation wants to know 😬 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 27, 2020

After this conversation went viral, netizens couldn't stop gushing over the cricketer and thus they started the meme fest on the microblogging site.

Twitteratis started cracking jokes on Tinder and said that the dating website never misses the chance to hit on someone they find cute.

One of the users said, "He was taken on the fence, didn’t you see."

Another user said, "And here is our very own Tinder!! Never misses the chance/Match.

On Sunday, Rajasthan Royals wanted 51 from the final three overs and the fans were left with no hope. However, Rahul Tewatia in the 18th over smashed five sixes and left everyone shocked with his stupendous performance.

Rahul Tewatia is an Indian cricketer who made his debut playing for Haryana against Karnataka in the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy and became an A-lister after the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma