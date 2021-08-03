Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also personally meet and interact with all of them around that time

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on 15th August to mark country’s 74th Independence day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also personally meet and interact with all of them around that time, news agency ANI reported.

India sent its largest ever Olympics contingent to Tokyo Olympics consisting of 126 members. So far weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and ace shuttler PV Sindhu have won Silver and Bronze medals respectively, with Boxer Lovlina Borgohain set to finish at least with the Bronze medal.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma