Indian Women Football Team Drawn Alongside Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan In Olympic Qualifiers

Twenty-six teams are divided into five groups of four and two groups of three, with matches to be played in a one-round league format in a centralised venue from April 3 to 11, 2023.

By JE Sports Desk
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 07:56 PM IST
Minute Read
Indian Women Football Team Drawn Alongside Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan In Olympic Qualifiers
Indian women's football team. (Photo: @IndianFootball Twitter)

India have been drawn alongside Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan in Group G of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 1. The draw was held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

The seven group winners will advance to Round 2 where they will be joined by the five highest-seeded teams - DPR Korea, Japan, Australia, China PR and Korea Republic.

Four teams from Round 2 - the three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up - will then face off in Round 3 where they will play two pairs of home and away matches with the eventual winners qualifying for the Paris 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.

Round 1 Draw

Group A: Uzbekistan, Jordan, Timor-Leste, Bhutan
Group B: Myanmar, IR Iran, Bangladesh, Maldives
Group C: Vietnam, Nepal, Palestine, Afghanistan
Group D: Thailand, Mongolia, Singapore, Sri Lanka
Group E: Philippines, Hong Kong, Tajikistan, Pakistan
Group F: Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Lebanon
Group G: India, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan

The hosts for the groups and the match schedule will be announced in due course by AFC.

