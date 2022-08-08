Indian Men's Hockey Team Settles For Silver After Losing To Australia At Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian Men's Hockey Team had to settle for a silver medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 after losing to Australia in the men's hockey gold medal match at Birmingham on Monday. India loses by 0-7 to Australia. The goals were scored by Blake Govers, Nathan Ephraums, Jacob Anderson, Tom Wickham and Fynn Ogilvie.

Up against the rampaging Australians, Indians struggled to get their act right in the summit showdown, which turned out to be completely lopsided.

Australia scored the first goal of the game in the first quarter, having started the final on a dominating note. Australia was 2-0 at the end of the first quarter, with Ephraums scoring the second goal for the six-time CWG champions.

They continued to dominate the game and scored five more goals to extend their domination at the multi-sport sporting extravaganza