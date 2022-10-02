Indian Javelin Thrower Shivpal Singh Suspended Till 2025 For Doping

Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh has been suspended from competing till October 2025 due to a doping violation.

The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) tested Shivpal Singh on September 26, 2021, according to Sportstar. He subsequently tested positive for the banned substance metandieonone, a performance-enhancing steroid.

As a result, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) suspended Shivpal Singh for four years. The ban comes into effect from October 21, 2021, which means that the 27-year-old will be out of action till October 2025.

Shivpal Singh had competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where he finished 27th in the men’s javelin throw qualifying with a best throw of 76.40m. He is country's second ranked javelin thrower after Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

The Uttar Pradesh-based athlete was a silver-medallist at the 2019 Asian Championships, where he achieved his personal best throw of 86.23m. He had also won the 2019 World Military Games.

Shivpal Singh is the fifth notable Indian athlete to be caught in the doping net this year. Discus thrower Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekar and quarter-miler MR Poovamma have all been banned from competitions due to violations. Tokyo Olympian Kamalpreet Kaur, too, failed a dope test.

(With ANI inputs)