Indian Gymnast Deepa Karmakar Suspended For 21 Months For Using Prohibited Substance: ITA

INDIAN gymnast Dipa Karmakar has been suspended for a 21-month period, effective until 10 July 2023 after testing positive for the use of a prohibited substance, the International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed on Friday. During her suspension, which is already in effect from the year 2021, Dipa cannot participate in any gymnastic-related activities on the global stage for India.

According to ITA, Karmakar, who is the first Indian gymnast to compete in the Olympics tested positive for Higenamine (S3. Beta-2 Agonists as per the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list).

"The ITA confirms that Dipa Karmakar has been suspended for a 21-month period, effective until 10 July 2023 after testing positive for higenamine (S3. Beta-2 Agonists as per the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list). The positive sample was collected on behalf of the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) in the scope of an out-of-competition control on 11 October 2021, read a statement on the ITA’s website.

The case was resolved via a case resolution agreement pursuant to article 10.8.2 of the FIG Anti-Doping Rules (FIG ADR, and equivalent provision in the World Anti-Doping Code). The athlete’s results have been disqualified from 11 October 2021 onwards.

The ban means the 29-year-old will miss all the tournaments in the Apparatus World Cup Series and at least three of the six World Challenge Cup Series. She will be eligible for the Olympics qualifier event World Championships 2023 in Antwerp starting September 23.

At the Rio Olympics 2016, she missed the bronze medal by a whisker with a score of 15.066 points only 0.150 less than bronze medal winner Giulia Steingruber of Switzerland.

Dipa, who rose to prominence in the 2016 Rio Olympics, most recently competed at the FIG World Cup in Baku, where she made the vault final but failed to place in the top eight in the balanced beam event.

Karmakar won bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2014 in Glasgow, becoming the first Indian female gymnast to do so in the history of the Games. She bagged bronze at the Asian Gymnastics Championships and finished fifth at the 2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships- both firsts for her country.