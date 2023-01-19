Live Streaming, India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch IND vs WAL Match Live On TV And Online

Indian Hockey Team practicing before the game against Wales. (Credits: Hockey India/Twitter)

India vs Wales Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Singh-led India started their World Cup 2023 journey on a winning note as they outclassed Spain 2-0 in their opening clash of the tournament. India survived a barrage of attacks in the first half and could not give a finishing touch to their dominance against England, held to a goalless draw in their second league match of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.

Now, India will battle it out against Wales on Thursday in their last Pool D encounter.

Here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When will India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match be played?

India vs Wales, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be played on Thursday, January 19.

Where will India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match be played?

India vs Wales, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

At what time will India vs Wales, 2023 Hockey World Cup match start?

India vs Wales, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Wales, 2023 Hockey World Cup match?

India vs Wales, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2HD, Star Sports Select 2SD.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Wales, 2023 Hockey World Cup match?

India vs Wales, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It will also be streamed live on the watch.hockey app and website.