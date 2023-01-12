Live Streaming, India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch IND vs ESP Match Live On TV And Online

India vs Spain Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2023: India will eye the second World Cup title under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh. (Photo: @TheHockeyIndia Twitter)

India vs Spain Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2023: The much-awaited tournament of Hockey -- FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 -- is all set to begin on Friday, January 13. The 15th edition of the tournament is being hosted by India and the home team will target a podium finish after a long hiatus of 48 years.

India have won the World Cup only one time in 1975 while Pakistan is the most successful team in the history of the tournament with four titles. Netherlands and Australia have won the title thrice while Germany got lucky two times.

Belgium became the sixth team to win the World Cup in the last edition of the showpiece event after they defeated Netherlands in the penalty shoot-out.

The opening match of the tournament Argentina will take on South Africa followed by Australia locking horns against France and England taking on Wales.

In the final match of the opening day, hosts India will take on Spain in their first group-stage match at 7 pm IST. Here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When will India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match be played?

India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be played on Friday, January 13.

Where will India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match be played?

India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

At what time will India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match start?

India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match?

India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2HD, Star Sports Select 2SD.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match?

India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It will also be streamed live on the watch.hockey app and website.