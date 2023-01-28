Live Streaming, India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch IND vs RSA Match Live On TV And Online

Hockey World Cup 2023: India displayed a lethal attack against Japan and scored all eight goals in the second half. (Photo: ANI)

India vs South Africa, Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Harmanpreet Singh-led India will take on South Africa in the classification match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Saturday.

India registered a thumping 8-0 win in the last classification clash against Japan on Thursday after failing to qualify for the quarter-finals. India suffered a narrow 5-4 defeat in the penalty shootout after the match ended at 3-3.

India have a chance to put smiles on the faces of home fans by finishing the tournament on a high note with back-to-back wins in the classification matches.

Here are the live streaming details for the IND vs RSA clash:



When will the India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place?

The India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023

Where will the India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

What time will the India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be on broadcast on the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. FanCode will also be streaming the matches in India for free.