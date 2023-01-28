Live | India vs South Africa, Hockey World Cup 2023: India 4-1 South Africa In Q4

India vs South Africa Hockey Match Live: India will take on South Africa in the classification match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 on Saturday. Men in Blue thrashed Japan 8-0 in the last classification clash on Thursday.





India have the edge over South Africa in the head to head record. In 16 matches played between both countries, India have overpowered South Africa 11 times and lost only on four occasions while one match ended as a draw.



