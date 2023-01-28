Live | India vs South Africa, Hockey World Cup 2023: India 4-1 South Africa In Q4

-
08:37 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: PC For India
Penalty corner for India and yet no goal off it. India enjoy three goals buffer in the match. IND 4-1 SA (55')
-
08:32 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: GOAL For South Africa
Quick counter-attack by Mvimbi Samkelo to give South Africa their first goal of the match. India 4-1 South Africa (50')
-
08:30 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: Akashdeep Strikes
Akashdeep Singh nets his first goal of the match in the final quarter to take India's lead further.
-
08:26 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: Final Quarter
Shamsher Singh gave India the third goal in the final minutes of the third quarter to take the hosts' lead to 3-0 in the match. IND 3-0 SA
-
08:21 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: Amit Rohidas Back Again
India back with 11-man on the field as Amit Rohidas completes his time penalty on the bench. South Africa doing a great job of keeping the hosts quiet after conceding two goals in first quarter.
-
08:10 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: India Down With 1 Man
Amit Rohidas gets yellow card and will spend five minutes on the bench. South Africa failed to convert the penalty as India's two-goal lead remain intact.
-
07:52 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: End of 1st half
India need to adopt a different strategy as they failed to convert the PC in the second quarter despite getting three chances. INDIA 2-0 SA (30')
India dominates the first half, leaving South Africa trailing behind as they head into the break with a comfortable lead.
RSA 0-2 IND#HockeyIndia #HWC2023 #HockeyWorldCup2023 #StarsBecomeLegends #RSAvsIND @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @SA_Hockey pic.twitter.com/R1vXI2dn77
-
07:47 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: 3rd PC For INDIA
India earn the third PC of the quarter but Proteas remain lucky to keep the hosts quiet so far. IND 2-0 SA (28')
-
07:44 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: NO GOAL
Second penalty corner of the quarter for India and yet again no goal off it. IND 2-0 SA (20')
-
07:42 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: Another save from SA
Akashdeep with the flick but another save from the African goalkeeper. IND2-0 SA
-
07:40 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: PC For INDIA
India finally get the chance to take their lead further in the game. Great defending by South Africa goalkeeper who saves the shot as the scoreline remains the same.
-
07:33 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: Welcome to Q2
The second quarter of the game gets underway. India will look to score as many goals as possible before the completion of the first half.
-
07:30 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: BRILLIANT SAVE
Amazing save from the Proteas goalkeeper to deny India the third goal of the quarter. Just before that, India's goalkeeper Krishan Pathak saved double shots and maintained the clean sheet.
-
07:28 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: Second GOALLL
India skipper Harmanpreet Singh converts the penalty corner as the hosts take 2-0 in the concluding minutes of Q1. INDIA 2-0 South Africa
-
07:25 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: PENALTY FOR INDIA!!!
India get the first penalty corner of the match minutes before the final whistle of the first quarter.
-
07:23 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: INDIA TAKING CHARGE
India taking full control of the match as they are finding enough space in Proteas defence and easily making inroads to the circle while keeping the ball possession.
-
07:17 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: GOAL
Abhishek scores the first goal for India in the fifth minute of the game. IND 1-0 SA (5')
-
07:15 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match:
India dominating the ball possession in the initial minutes of the first quarter.
-
06:42 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match:
No matter the result of the match, India have got their learnings from the FIH Men's World Cup 2023 after failing to reach the quarter-finals.
-
06:40 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match:
Not the expected performance from the Indian team but yet they've put on a great show in patches in the home World Cup. The commanding 8-0 win over Japan was one such performance from the Men in Blue.
-
06:38 PM
Live Updates, India vs Japan Hockey Match: FINAL GAME FOR INDIA
The match between India and South Africa will commence at 7 PM IST. Check the live streaming details of the clash here.
-
Live | India vs South Africa, Hockey World Cup 2023: India 4-1 South Africa In Q4
Ankit Bisht
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 08:37 PM IST
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 08:37 PM IST
India vs South Africa Hockey Match Live: India will take on South Africa in the classification match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 on Saturday. Men in Blue thrashed Japan 8-0 in the last classification clash on Thursday.
India have the edge over South Africa in the head to head record. In 16 matches played between both countries, India have overpowered South Africa 11 times and lost only on four occasions while one match ended as a draw.
28 January 2023