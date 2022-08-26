India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Tickets: Check Out Schedule And Ticket Details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will be held in Australia in October this year. While the Qualifiers for the World Cup begin on October 16, the Super Stage will kick off with Australia’s match against New Zealand. Meanwhile, India and Pakistan will clash in match no.4 of the Super 12 on October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.

Cricket fans can't wait to watch India and Pakistan compete at the top level of international T20 cricket, given the buzz surrounding the eagerly anticipated match. However, as soon as tickets for the historic game went on sale, every seat in the MCG stadium was gone. Fortunately, the ICC revealed on Wednesday that standing room tickets will be made available by the contest's organisers for the high-stakes encounter that will take place later this year.

ICC releases standing room tickets for the IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup match

Over 4,000 standing room tickets and a small number of additional seating allocations will be made available starting tomorrow (August 25) through t20worldcup.com, according to ICC's statement announcing the move. The additional standing room tickets will go on sale on Thursday at 7:30 AM, according to the statement. A formal resale portal will also be introduced by the World Cup organisers before to the start of the competition on October 26, according to the ICC.

Another statement was published by the ICC on Thursday, stating that "Standing room tickets released on Thursday, August 25, to the highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan at the MCG have now sold out." A few packages are still available for purchase through the ICC Hospitality and ICC Travel & Tours programmes, according to ICC. In light of the foregoing, the costs of the India vs. Pakistan match tickets are listed below, along with information on how to purchase them.

Prices for India vs. Pakistan at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2022

Standing room only tickets for India vs. Pakistan were available for USD 30, while Category B seats in the seating section were priced at USD 90. Standing room seats will be sold on a first come, first served basis for $30. Due to the anticipated demand for the additional seats, all fans are invited to open their T20 World Cup ticketing accounts in advance, the ICC said in a statement.

How to buy tickets for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan?

The official ticketing website for the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan is t20worldcup.com. Interested cricket fans can get tickets there. You can visit the 'Matches' section of the t20worldcup.com website to purchase tickets. Selecting the India vs. Pakistan game and clicking "Buy Tickets" are the following steps. Before confirming and paying, you must select the tickets based on your needs and availability.