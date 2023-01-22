Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch IND vs NZ Match Live On TV And Online

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2023: Having finished second in their group, India take on New Zealand in a must-win Crossover stage match in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup here on Sunday with a place in the quarterfinals on the line.

India had started their campaign with a 2-0 win against Spain, held fifth-ranked England to a draw and managed to prevail 4-2 over minnows Wales to finish unbeaten in Pool D, tied on seven points with England but with an inferior goal difference.

Here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When will India vs New Zealand, 2023 Hockey World Cup match be played?

India vs New Zealand, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be played on Sunday, January 22.

Where will India vs New Zealand, 2023 Hockey World Cup match be played?

India vs New Zealand, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

At what time will India vs New Zealand, 2023 Hockey World Cup match start?

India vs New Zealand, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand, 2023 Hockey World Cup match?

India vs New Zealand, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2HD, Star Sports Select 2SD.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 2023 Hockey World Cup match?

India vs New Zealand, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It will also be streamed live on the watch.hockey app and website.