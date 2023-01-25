Live Streaming, India vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch IND vs JPN Match Live On TV And Online

Hockey World Cup 2023: India will hope to finish the tournament on high with a win over Japan on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

India vs Japan, Hokey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: India crashed out of the home World Cup 2023 after losing to New Zealand in a penalty shootout in a crossover clash on Monday. In the last fixture of the tournament for Men in Blue, the hosts will face Japan for the classification match on Thursday, January 26.

If India win the clash against Japan they will finish the showpiece event at 9th place. India had a dismal run in the World Cup 2023 as they failed to enter the quarter-finals.

India's campaign so far

India opened their Pool D campaign with a 2-0 win against Spain followed by a thrilling goalless draw against England.

In their last game of group stage, India thrashed Wales 4-2 but had to face New Zealand for a quarter-final spot.

In a crossover clash against New Zealand, India go down fighting 5-4 in the sudden death of the shootouts and exited the tournament.

Here are the streaming details for India vs Japan clash:

When will India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match take place?

The India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match will be held on Thursday, January 26.

Where will India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match take place?

The India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match will take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

When will India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match start?

The India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match on TV?

Live streaming of the India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match online?

Live streaming of the India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.