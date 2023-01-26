Live Updates India vs Japan, Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Converts Penalty As India Take 5-0 Lead In Q4

-
08:30 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard: Skipper Scores
India captain Harmanpreet Singh converts the penalty corner in the first minute of the final quarter. It's raining goals for India as the net 5 goals in a span of just 13 minutes. INDIA 5-0 JAPAN
08:27 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard: FINAL Quarter Gets Underway
India continuing their attacking approach in the last quarter of the match against Japan. INDIA 4-0 JAPAN
08:24 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard: Second goal for Abhishek
Abhishek scored the second goal of the match in the same quarter as India take a 4-0 lead in the clash. INDIA 4-0 JAPAN (45')
08:21 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard: PC saved
Japan save the penalty corner to deny further lead to the home side.
08:20 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard: Another PC for India!
India get another penalty corner in the third quarter. Very good opportunity for Men in blue to go 4-0 up in the match.
08:18 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard: GOAL No. 3!!!
Another penalty corner converted to a goal, this time it is Vivek Sagar Prasad for India. India 3-0 Japan
08:15 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard: Back-to-back goals for INDIA
India converts two goals in the first five minutes of the third quarter. Mandeep Singh gave the opening goal to the home side while three minutes later Abhishek converted the field goal to give 2-0 lead.
07:51 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard: Another goalless quarter
After the first half of the game, India and Japan stay goalless in the match. Japanese goalkeeper Takashi kept his goalpost secured from India's attack despite 8 shots on goal and 16 circle penetrations. IND 0-0 JPN (30')
07:43 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard:
Despite continuous attempts, India still in search of an opening goal in the match. IND 0-0 JPN (25')
07:37 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard: India Miss PC!!!
India miss their first Q2 penalty corner. Men in Blue are looking more firm and solid in this quarter. Japan maintaining with the pace of the home side. IND 0-0 JPN
07:34 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard: India defend PC
A lot happening here in the initial minutes of Q2, Japan getting the first PC. India successfully defend the penalty corner. India also attempted a counter-attack and earned PC.
07:26 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard: PC For INDIA!
Penalty corner for India in the final minutes of the first quarter. No goal for India.
07:24 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard: India take attacking route
India have shifted its tactics from defensive to attacking. In the last five minutes, hosts kept the better control over the ball and even earned a penalty corner which was overturned after Japan took a video referral.
07:18 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard: Japan press full throttle
Japan keeping India on their toes from the word go. Japanese so far have the better ball possession and circle penetration.
07:02 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard: All eyes on the centre
The match between India and Japan will commence soon as the hosts are ready for the final showdown.
06:55 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard: Line-ups Out
Take a look at the starting 11 of both teams:
The starting XI is ready and the stage is set as India and Japan gear up for an epic showdown!#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends #HockeyWorldCup #INDvsJAP @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/WmfZzgsmDv— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 26, 2023
06:52 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard: Head-To-Head
India have an edge over Japan in head-to-head encounters. India have won 26 out of 32 games they have played against them. Japan won only three games while three ended as a draw.
-
06:46 PM
India vs Japan Live Scorecard:
Very much at stake for India when they take on Japan at Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela in front of home supporters.
Live Updates India vs Japan, Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Converts Penalty As India Take 5-0 Lead In Q4
Ankit Bisht
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 08:30 PM IST
India vs Japan Live Hockey Match Updates: After getting knocked out of the Hockey World Cup 2023, hosts will take on Japan in the classification match on Thursday. India bowed out of the tournament after facing a close defeat against New Zealand in the crossover match.
India registered wins over Spain and Wales while played a 0-0 draw against England in the group stage of Pool D. Men in Blue failed to get a direct qualification to the quarter-final and had to face New Zealand in a crossover clash.
26 January 2023