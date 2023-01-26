Live Updates India vs Japan, Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Converts Penalty As India Take 5-0 Lead In Q4

India vs Japan Live Hockey Match Updates: After getting knocked out of the Hockey World Cup 2023, hosts will take on Japan in the classification match on Thursday. India bowed out of the tournament after facing a close defeat against New Zealand in the crossover match.





India registered wins over Spain and Wales while played a 0-0 draw against England in the group stage of Pool D. Men in Blue failed to get a direct qualification to the quarter-final and had to face New Zealand in a crossover clash.







