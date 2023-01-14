Live Streaming, India vs England Hockey World Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch IND vs ENG Match Live On TV And Online

India vs England Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Singh-led India started their World Cup 2023 journey on a winning note as they outclassed Spain 2-0 in their opening clash of the tournament.

Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh scored in each quarter of the first half to keep India in driving seat in the encounter in front of a jam-packed stadium.

Amit Rohidas' goal in the match was also India's 200th strike at the World Cup. India are placed at the second spot with three points while England, who thrashed Wales 5-0, lead the points table with three points but scored more goals than the hosts.

In the game against England, India have the chance to topple their opponents and secure the top spot in Pool D. Here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When will India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match be played?

India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be played on Sunday, January 15.

Where will India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match be played?

India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

At what time will India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match start?

India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match?

India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2HD, Star Sports Select 2SD.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match?

India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It will also be streamed live on the watch.hockey app and website.