New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian pacer Ishant Sharma sustained an injury on the last day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, resulting in multiple stitches on his bowling hand. The injury happened when Sharma tried to stop a drive from Ross Taylor in what turned out to be the second-last over of the final. He left the field with his hand bleeding, having bowled only two balls in his seventh over, with Jasprit Bumrah completing it.

The news of his injury has left cricket enthusiasts wondering whether Sharma will be able to make it to the England tests or not, which is scheduled to start on August 4 and end on September 14. However, according to sources as quoted by News 18, the pacer is expected to be fit in time for the upcoming England series.

"Ishant has had multiple stitches on his middle and fourth finger in his right hand. However, it is not very serious," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India. "The stitches will be off in around ten days and with six weeks left for the first Test against England, he is expected to recover in time," the official further added.

Currently, the Indian team has a break of three weeks after the conclusion of the WTC final, which New Zealand won by eight wickets. The team has dispersed to London and they will be leaving for their respective holiday destinations within the UK for a 20-day break. The squad will convene around July 13-14 in Durham before traveling to Nottingham where the first Test will be played from August 4.

”The squad traveled together to London. From here they can all leave for their respective destinations within the UK for a 20-day break. Some of them are tennis fans and if Wimbledon allows spectators, you might see them going for some of the show court matches. A few might be checking out if tickets for the Euro games at Wembley are available,” the official concluded.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha