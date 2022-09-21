India To Host Debut MotoGP race in 2023, To Be Named 'Grand Prix of Bharat'

In a landmark move, MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to host the premier two-wheel racing event in India for the next seven years.

By Ankit Bisht
Wed, 21 Sep 2022 05:52 PM IST
Minute Read
India To Host Debut MotoGP race in 2023, To Be Named 'Grand Prix of Bharat'
Representative image (Photo: @HRC_MotoGP Twitter)

India is set to host its first-ever MotoGP World Championships race, which will be called as 'Grand Prix of Bharat', at Buddha International Circuit in Greater Noida next year.

In a landmark move, MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to host the premier two-wheel racing event in India for the next seven years.

Riders from as many as 19 countries will participate in the event, which will give a major push to trade and tourism in the country, besides generating employment.

"MotoGP also has plans to also introduce MotoE into the Indian racing scenario which will not only be a first in Asia but a significant green initiative with net zero carbon emisson," the promoters of the event said in a release.

Also Read
'Won't Become Tennis Ghost': Says Tennis Legend Roger Federer Ahead Of..
'Won't Become Tennis Ghost': Says Tennis Legend Roger Federer Ahead Of..

The Buddh International Circuit, which will be hosting the MotoGP race, was once home to the
Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, held for three consecutive years from 2011 till 2013, before it was discontinued due to financial, tax and bureaucratic hurdles.

(With agencies input)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.