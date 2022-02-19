Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: India on Saturday won the right to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee's (IOC) session in Mumbai in an unopposed race, during the 139th IOC Session in Beijing, China. This will be the second IOC session in India. The country last hosted an IOC session in 1983 in New Delhi.

The Indian delegation comprising the country's first individual Olympic gold medallist (Beijing 2008, shooting) Abhinav Bindra, IOC Member Nita Ambani, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur made the presentation to IOC members during the 139th IOC Session, being held alongside the ongoing Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"A historic moment as the International Olympic Committee Session is coming to India in 2023! Indian sport has made giant strides in recent yrs. Excited and proud to have been a part of the Indian delegation for this landmark occasion", Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The IOC session is the general meeting of the Members of the IOC. It is the IOC's supreme organ, and its decisions are final. An ordinary Session is held once a year, while Extraordinary Sessions may be convened by the President or upon the written request of at least one-third of the Members.

The IOC has a total of 101 members with voting rights. Additionally, there are 45 honorary members and one honor member who do not have the right to vote. In addition to the members, senior Representatives (President & Secretary-General) from more than 50 International Sports Federations, (summer and winter sporting disciplines), also attend the IOC session.

India had earlier this month announced a diplomatic boycott of the games just ahead of the opening ceremony terming China’s decision to field a People’s Liberation Army soldier involved in the June 2020 Galwan clashes as the torchbearer for the Winter Olympics Games in Beijing as “regrettable”.

The state broadcaster Doordarshan also announced it will not telecast the opening and closing ceremonies live of the event. India has one athlete, skier Arif Khan, participating in the Beijing Olympics this year. The decision to boycott the games came after Chinese media reports identified Qi Fabio, a PLA regiment commander, as one of about 1,200 runners bearing the torch at a relay in Beijing.

