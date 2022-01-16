New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated reigning World Champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 24-22, 21-17 to claim the men’s singles title of the India Open. The historic title win comes a month after Sen had made it to World Championships semi-final where his way forward to final was halted by compatriot Kidambi Srikanth. Srikanth had lost the World Championship final to Loh Kean Yew whom Lakshya defeated in India Open final on Sunday.

The summit clash between Lakshya and Loh Kean Yew lasted for 54 minutes.

This is the first time that Sen has managed to win the Super 500 title in his career. Lakshya Sen was comfortably leading the first game, but world champion Kean Yew came from behind, and it was evenly poised at 22-22. The India shuttler then raised his game to win the first game 24-22.

The 20-year-old Sen continued with his momentum and he went on to win the summit clash in straight games.

Earlier in the day, doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty recorded a straight-game win over three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia to become India’s first men's team to win the doubles title of India Open.

The Indian pair defeated the Indonesian duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in straight games 21-16, 26-24 in the summit clash that lasted for 43 minutes.

With inputs from ANI

Posted By: Mukul Sharma