India Open 2023: Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit, Loses To Thailand's Supainda Katethong

India's ace shuttler and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of the India Open 2023 after losing his first-round clash at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

In the round of 32 clash, Sindhu lost to Thailand's Supainda Katethong in straight games by 14-21, 20-22.

Returning from the long injury hiatus, the 27-year-old suffered a shock defeat against World No. 30 in the women's singles match. The elite shuttler was not at her best in the clash and made unforced errors. The first game was bagged by Katethong by a solid margin of seven points.

In the second game, the former world champion fought hard as she reduced the points deficit from 12-17 to 19-20 but her efforts went in vain as the Thai opponent claimed the game by 20-22 to progress to the second round.